Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $192.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

