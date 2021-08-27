Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 13,290 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,094,000 after buying an additional 1,616,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,902,000 after buying an additional 1,582,745 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

