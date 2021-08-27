Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 342,814 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,814 shares during the quarter. Magna International comprises 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.19% of Magna International worth $53,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Magna International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in Magna International by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Magna International by 6,944.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

