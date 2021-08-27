Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 46,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 740,663 shares.The stock last traded at $70.01 and had previously closed at $69.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIME. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,480.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 21,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,099,697.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,364 shares of company stock worth $10,624,432 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

