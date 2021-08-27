Mina (MINA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $57.99 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00006053 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $603.76 million and approximately $57.99 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00128221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00153455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,449.99 or 0.98561631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.14 or 0.00990982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.67 or 0.06480591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 202,912,725 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

