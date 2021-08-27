Mint Club Market Cap Hits $1.93 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $14,707.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00056390 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

