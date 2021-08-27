MintMe.com Coin Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $454,815.77 and $734.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,056.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.97 or 0.06643270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.96 or 0.01298416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.00357452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00132822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.07 or 0.00634106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.59 or 0.00329403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00208521 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

