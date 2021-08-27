Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.63) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.22). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($11.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.33) to ($8.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($11.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.14) to ($10.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.73.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRTX opened at $162.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.13. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $130.60 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

