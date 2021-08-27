Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $3.80 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00007939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $295.21 million and $50.72 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00124416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00153655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,181.02 or 1.00736899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.34 or 0.01039839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.17 or 0.06716011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.