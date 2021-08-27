Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits Market Cap of $27.05 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for $22.58 or 0.00046791 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $27.05 million and $31,492.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00053748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00125461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00152974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,383.51 or 1.00243131 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.00 or 0.01035915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.57 or 0.06699454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,197,653 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.