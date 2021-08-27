Mirrored Twitter Market Cap Reaches $24.38 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for approximately $64.41 or 0.00135445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $24.38 million and $63,715.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00121069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00153456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,568.46 or 1.00034270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.01011115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.18 or 0.06574220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 378,472 coins. The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

