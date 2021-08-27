Mischa Reis Sells 10,016 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NVST traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $42.67. 1,361,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Envista by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $1,574,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

