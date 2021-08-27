Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Down 3.5%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 22,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 852,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,354,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $865,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Missfresh in the second quarter worth $346,000.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

