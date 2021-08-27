Mist Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. Mist has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

