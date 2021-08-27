Mithril Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.60 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $57.11 million and $10.60 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013250 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.73 or 0.00478744 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

