Mizuho Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $290.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.92.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.39. Workday has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after buying an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.