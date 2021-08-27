Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 10,803 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. Square makes up 1.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after buying an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.78. 298,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,742,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.91. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,044,494.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

