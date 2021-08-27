Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 6,633 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,354,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,239,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

