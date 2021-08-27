Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 8,898 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2,704.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.49. The stock had a trading volume of 61,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,263. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $459.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

