Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,168.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $56.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,885.50. The company had a trading volume of 104,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,045. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,848.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,613.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

