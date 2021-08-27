Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2,112.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,522 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 80,216.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 17.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.78. The company had a trading volume of 450,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,811. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

