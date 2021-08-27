Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 602.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.37. 184,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

