Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 194.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 0.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.13. 366,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $248.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.