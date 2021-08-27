Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,464 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.41.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $339.93. 143,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,353. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.40. The company has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

