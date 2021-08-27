Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 834.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.02. The company had a trading volume of 215,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.54. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

