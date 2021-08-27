Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. SEA makes up 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SEA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after buying an additional 370,735 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

NYSE:SE traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $321.24. 87,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $135.28 and a 12 month high of $328.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

