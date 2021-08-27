Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 84.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $442,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $253,936,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.41. 1,059,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,338,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

