Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 84.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $442,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $253,936,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.41. 1,059,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,338,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
