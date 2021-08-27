MKM Partners Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $360.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.
BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.55.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $318.01 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.19.
In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.