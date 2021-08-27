MKM Partners Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $360.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.55.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $318.01 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

