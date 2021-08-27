MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.99 to $11.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $622,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in MKS Instruments by 17.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.