MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.18

MLP SE (ETR:MLP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.18 ($8.45) and traded as high as €8.00 ($9.41). MLP shares last traded at €7.88 ($9.27), with a volume of 35,463 shares.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of MLP in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 149.12, a current ratio of 150.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $861.39 million and a PE ratio of 16.55.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

