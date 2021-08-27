Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 1,036,476 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,036,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $204,358,000. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Visa as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 124,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.69. 6,316,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

