Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 1,485,300 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,485,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,197,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Enbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $39.44. 3,011,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.