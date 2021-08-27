Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 423,492 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 423,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,044,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.78. 2,655,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.33. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.