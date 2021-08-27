Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,392,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

CAT traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,787. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.