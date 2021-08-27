Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,992,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,644,000. Intel comprises 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Intel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. 16,414,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

