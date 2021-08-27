Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 289,400 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 289,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,107,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $548.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $560.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.65. The company has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.