Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $105.82 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,819,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $51.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,613.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

