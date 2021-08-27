Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $115.63 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 465,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,630,000. Accenture accounts for about 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Accenture as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.66. 1,125,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.04. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

