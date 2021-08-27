Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $173.72 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 351,774 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,718,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Adobe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $658.52. 1,132,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The stock has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $662.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

