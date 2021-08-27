Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $198.01 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,335,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $198,012,000. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of The Walt Disney at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $180.14. 8,668,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

