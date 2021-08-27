Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $198.87 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 645,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,874,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Mastercard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,983. The company has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

