Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $201.25 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 818,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,250,000. PayPal makes up 1.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of PayPal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $278.33. 3,896,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.