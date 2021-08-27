Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $43.70 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,700,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 919 shares of company stock worth $226,265. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.50. 1,127,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,572. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

