Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $45.73 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 568,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,728,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Activision Blizzard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after purchasing an additional 354,935 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. 5,975,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,044. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

