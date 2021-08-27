Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $52.57 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 313,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,567,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,594. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

