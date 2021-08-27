Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $64.95 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,057,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,945,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of The Charles Schwab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 106.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 177,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. 4,676,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,754. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 567,526 shares of company stock worth $41,479,755. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.