Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $78.78 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,331,671 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,775,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. JustInvest LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

TD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.07. 1,672,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

