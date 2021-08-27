Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $125.34 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,419,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,336,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. 10,227,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

