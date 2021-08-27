Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $92.11 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,403,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,111,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Oracle as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. 5,421,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.