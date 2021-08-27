Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 502,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of American Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

NYSE AXP traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.90. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

